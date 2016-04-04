See All Clinical Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Fernando Esparza, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Fernando Esparza, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Fernando Esparza, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. 

Fernando Esparza works at Dr. Claire Jacobs in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Claire Jacobs
    14607 San Pedro Ave Ste 295, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 403-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 9:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 9:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 9:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    12:30pm - 9:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Fernando Esparza?

    Apr 04, 2016
    I recommended Dr. Esparza with complete confidence. I work with psychologists, many of them. Dr. Esparza is by far, the best one I've have the opportunity to talk to. As a patient, I can also say is the best Dr. I ever had.
    Felix Rios in San Antonio, TX — Apr 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Fernando Esparza, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Fernando Esparza, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Fernando Esparza to family and friends

    Fernando Esparza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Fernando Esparza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Fernando Esparza, PSY.

    About Fernando Esparza, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992753701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fernando Esparza, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fernando Esparza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Fernando Esparza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Fernando Esparza works at Dr. Claire Jacobs in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Fernando Esparza’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Fernando Esparza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fernando Esparza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fernando Esparza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fernando Esparza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Fernando Esparza, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.