Overview

Dr. Fernando Rayas, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Rayas works at Rayas Chiropractic Office in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.