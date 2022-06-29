Dr. Fernando Rayas, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Rayas, DC
Overview
Dr. Fernando Rayas, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Locations
Fernando J Rayas Dc A Professional Chiropractic Corporation520 W 17th St Ste 3, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 973-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr rayas has always been positive I leave his office feeling relaxed.
About Dr. Fernando Rayas, DC
- Chiropractic
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043370406
Education & Certifications
- Lacc
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- EAST LOS ANGELES COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayas speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayas.
