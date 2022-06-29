See All Chiropractors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Fernando Rayas, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Fernando Rayas, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.

Dr. Rayas works at Rayas Chiropractic Office in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fernando J Rayas Dc A Professional Chiropractic Corporation
    520 W 17th St Ste 3, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 973-8911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange County Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fernando Rayas, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043370406
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lacc
    Medical Education
    • Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • EAST LOS ANGELES COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Rayas, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rayas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rayas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rayas works at Rayas Chiropractic Office in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rayas’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

