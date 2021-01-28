Dr. Fernando Silva, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Silva, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernando Silva, OD
Dr. Fernando Silva, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Silva works at
Dr. Silva's Office Locations
Eye Institute of South Florida & Zarco Vision Center3230 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 858-2228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fernando Silva was very professional in his first interview with me, he explained the procedures clearly and answered all my questions
About Dr. Fernando Silva, OD
- Optometry
- English, Creole
- 1881797355
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva speaks Creole.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
