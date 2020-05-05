Fili Talamantez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fili Talamantez, CHIRMD
Overview
Fili Talamantez, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Brownsville, TX.
Locations
- 1 488 Regal Rd Ste 106, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 986-6100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Most thorough examination in my life! Many spine surgeons wanted to fuse vertebra in my neck to control my pain. I sustained the injury in a high G maneuver (8+) while flying jets in the Air Force. They INSISTED it was my only option. Dr. Talamantez determined that I only had a subluxated first rib. I now live a pain-free life that I would NOT have had if the surgeons had operated. I love this man. Finest diagnostician on this beautiful planet!
About Fili Talamantez, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1518096676
