Dr. Filomena Rebelo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Filomena Rebelo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Filomena Rebelo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Dr. Rebelo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peaceful Mind, Inc.3220 S Higuera St Ste 205, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-5055
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rebelo?
Compassionate and caring, with a sense of humor that puts you at ease.
About Dr. Filomena Rebelo, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255398871
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rebelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rebelo works at
Dr. Rebelo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.