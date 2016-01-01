See All Nurse Practitioners in San Francisco, CA
Fiona Ng, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Fiona Ng, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Fiona Ng, FNP

Fiona Ng, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. 

Fiona Ng works at North East Medical Services in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Emily Youngblood, NPC
Emily Youngblood, NPC
0.0
View Profile
Timothy Ryder, ARNP
Timothy Ryder, ARNP
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Kimberly Hildebrant, ARNP
Kimberly Hildebrant, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Fiona Ng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North East Med Services Stockton Clinic Lab
    1520 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 391-9686

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Fiona Ng?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Fiona Ng, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Fiona Ng, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Fiona Ng to family and friends

Fiona Ng's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Fiona Ng

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Fiona Ng, FNP.

About Fiona Ng, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710537741
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Fiona Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Fiona Ng works at North East Medical Services in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Fiona Ng’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Fiona Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fiona Ng.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fiona Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fiona Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Fiona Ng, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.