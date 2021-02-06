See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Eastchester, NY
Fiona Nugent, NP

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Fiona Nugent, NP

Fiona Nugent, NP is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eastchester, NY. 

Fiona Nugent works at ColumbiaDoctors - 693 White Plains Road in Eastchester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Fiona Nugent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors 693 White Plains Road
    693 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 750-4630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 06, 2021
    I had a meniscectomy surgery on my left knee back on 07/10/2020. In my MRI review l, Dr. Fiona thoroughly assessed discovered the problem in my knee. She broke down everythinggg to me; the entire surgery process, how the knee works, the recovery process and much more. I had no worries; the surgical team took care of me. Shout out to Dr.Ahmad and Fiona, very smart and attentive individuals. Shout out to Melissa, she called me frequently and informed me on my recovery necessities. It took me about 5 weeks to get back to 100%. After 8 years of stalling medical attention, I am painless! I did therapy & flexibility and now I’m quick on my feet and heavy in the gym. Dr Fiona Nugent is as knowledgeable as can. Thanku Colombia orthopedic dept.
    M. McDonald — Feb 06, 2021
    About Fiona Nugent, NP

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093103780
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fiona Nugent, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fiona Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Fiona Nugent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Fiona Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Fiona Nugent works at ColumbiaDoctors - 693 White Plains Road in Eastchester, NY. View the full address on Fiona Nugent’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Fiona Nugent. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fiona Nugent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fiona Nugent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fiona Nugent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

