Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC
Offers telehealth
Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli, APNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Sewell, NJ.
Virtua Primary Care - Washington Township239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 350, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 341-8181
Cavallaro Family Practice701 White Horse Rd Ste 4, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 344-7916
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Dr. Floriya is amazing. My last visit with urgent care was rushed and I felt like I wasn't being hear. My first minute with Dr. Floriya virtually I could tell this wasn't going to be the case. She took her time listening to me and didn't minimize any of my concerns. She worked through the technical challenges we were having and didn't try to cut our time short. I appreciate her so much and would recommend her to anyone seeking a doctor. Thank you Dr. Floriya!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Russian
- 1487080271
- Drexel University
Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Floriya Tkachuk-Mattioli.
