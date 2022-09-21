Dr. Floyd Colley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Floyd Colley, OD
Overview of Dr. Floyd Colley, OD
Dr. Floyd Colley, OD is an Optometrist in Pensacola, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colley's Office Locations
- 1 2105 Town St, Pensacola, FL 32505 Directions (850) 433-0327
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
About Dr. Floyd Colley, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1033211594
- Florida State University
Dr. Colley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
