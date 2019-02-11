Dr. Floyd Covey Sr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covey Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Floyd Covey Sr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Floyd Covey Sr, PHD is a Psychologist in Collierville, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 328 Poplar View Ln E Ste 1, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 854-9030
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Covey has been a treasure in helping me and guiding me on my journey of growth and healing. Could not have asked for a more kind, compassionate, spiritual leader and therapist. I would highly recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. Floyd Covey Sr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1134142011
Dr. Covey Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covey Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Covey Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covey Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covey Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covey Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.