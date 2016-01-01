Dr. Frances Bahi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Bahi, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frances Bahi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Glen Cove, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15 Glen St Ste 302B, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 759-7050
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frances Bahi, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265438774
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
