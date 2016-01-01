See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Frances Shepherd, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Frances Shepherd, APRN

Frances Shepherd, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Frances Shepherd works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Frances Shepherd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Cross Medical Group
    1900 E Commercial Blvd Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 928-1178
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Frances Shepherd, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1326548264
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Frances Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Frances Shepherd works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Frances Shepherd’s profile.

    Frances Shepherd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Frances Shepherd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Frances Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Frances Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.