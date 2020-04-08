See All Clinical Psychologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Miami Institute Of Psychology Aka Carlos Albizu University.

Dr. Odio works at Psychological Assessment and Treatment Services, LLC in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Assessment and Treatment Services, LLC
    4700 N Habana Ave Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Pats, LLC
    2706 W Saint Isabel St Ste B, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 666-3089

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Odio?

    Apr 08, 2020
    We have been going to this doctor for several years on and off... my child has autism. she has helped us learn how to help in as he has gotten older. Now he is 16, and we are going back because of all this social distancing stuff going on because he doesn't have much social interaction at all. We are doing sessions on-line once a week and it is really helping us all, especially now... I am surprised at some of the reviews out there. Totally not my expience.
    — Apr 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Odio to family and friends

    Dr. Odio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Odio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811044316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Miami Institute Of Psychology Aka Carlos Albizu University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odio works at Psychological Assessment and Treatment Services, LLC in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Odio’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Odio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Francine Odio, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.