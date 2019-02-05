Francis Angelella, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Francis Angelella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Francis Angelella, PSY
Overview
Francis Angelella, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Exeter, PA.
Francis Angelella works at
Locations
-
1
Francis M. Angelella, PSYD1277 Wyoming Ave, Exeter, PA 18643 Directions (570) 654-8000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angelella is extremely knowledgeable and an excellent practitioner. He explains everything very clearly and gives helpful suggestions. I have seen my share of other professionals and feel like I have finally found the one who can help me. He cares about his patients and is honest with them. Highly recommend!!
About Francis Angelella, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295824308
