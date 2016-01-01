Overview of Dr. Francis Shealy, OD

Dr. Francis Shealy, OD is an Optometrist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Shealy works at Dr. Marion Kenney and Associates in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Goose Creek, SC and Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.