Francisca Nwosu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Francisca Nwosu, PA-C
Overview
Francisca Nwosu, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA.
Francisca Nwosu works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Institute of Southern California2221 Lincoln Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90405 Directions (310) 392-1111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Francisca Nwosu?
About Francisca Nwosu, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1700270915
Frequently Asked Questions
Francisca Nwosu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Francisca Nwosu works at
Francisca Nwosu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Francisca Nwosu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Francisca Nwosu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Francisca Nwosu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.