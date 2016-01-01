Francisco Hurtado IV accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Francisco Hurtado IV, PA-C
Francisco Hurtado IV, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT.
Francisco Hurtado IV works at
Locations
Salt Lake Orthopaedic Clinic1160 E 3900 S Ste 5000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 261-7479Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Francisco Hurtado IV, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407407679
