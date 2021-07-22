Dr. Francisco Morales Jr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Morales Jr, OD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Morales Jr, OD
Dr. Francisco Morales Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Odessa, TX.
Dr. Morales Jr works at
Dr. Morales Jr' Office Locations
Morales and Associates3863 E 42nd St, Odessa, TX 79762 Directions (432) 363-9974
- Aetna
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Francisco Morales Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales Jr.
