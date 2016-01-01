Francisco Zepeda, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Francisco Zepeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Francisco Zepeda, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Francisco Zepeda, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Uniontown, PA.
Locations
Flores Medical Associates30 Poplar Ln Uppr Level, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 557-6598
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Francisco Zepeda, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1215230271
Education & Certifications
- Indiana State University
Francisco Zepeda speaks Spanish.
