Dr. Frank Bier, OD
Overview of Dr. Frank Bier, OD
Dr. Frank Bier, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Bier's Office Locations
Performance Eyecare9973 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 961-3151
- 2 14037 Manchester Rd, Manchester, MO 63011 Directions (636) 394-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bier is extremely knowledgeable about his field and does a great job of explaining things so that I can understand what's going on. He takes a conservative approach and is interested in follow-up. And when he needs to refer me to someone else, I have always been pleased with them as well.
About Dr. Frank Bier, OD
- Optometry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356454060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Mizzou
