See All Acupuncturists in Avon, OH
Frank Caruso, LAC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Frank Caruso, LAC

Acupuncture
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Frank Caruso, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Avon, OH. 

Frank Caruso works at Caruso Acupuncture & Healing in Avon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Caruso Acupuncture & Healing
    36711 American Way Ste 2A, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 320-0553

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Anxiety
Arthritis
Acupuncture
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Frank Caruso?

    Mar 20, 2019
    I was diagnosed with Spinal Stenosis at the Cleveland Clinic and they recommended three injections that would relieve the pain and improve my flexibility. Unfortunately the injections did not make any difference and year later a friend recommended acupuncture. I decided to go to Frank Caruso in Avon Ohio and was extremely pleased with the results. He has eliminated the pain and I have had complete flexibility in my neck and upper back for the past five years. I strongly recommend Frank Caruso.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Frank Caruso, LAC
    How would you rate your experience with Frank Caruso, LAC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Frank Caruso to family and friends

    Frank Caruso's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Frank Caruso

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Frank Caruso, LAC.

    About Frank Caruso, LAC

    Specialties
    • Acupuncture
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992977227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Frank Caruso, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Frank Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Frank Caruso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Frank Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Frank Caruso works at Caruso Acupuncture & Healing in Avon, OH. View the full address on Frank Caruso’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Frank Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Frank Caruso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Frank Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Frank Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Frank Caruso, LAC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.