Dr. Frank D'Apolito, OD is an Optometrist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Brodell Medical Inc.2660 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 393-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. D'Apolito is thorough and explains conditions you have or may encounter in the future.
- Optometry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801898606
- Illinois College of Optometry
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. D'Apolito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Apolito accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Apolito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Apolito. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Apolito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Apolito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Apolito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.