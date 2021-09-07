Frank Ferrise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frank Ferrise, PSY
Overview
Frank Ferrise, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Livingston, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 629 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 422-9888
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Frank Ferrise?
I credit Dr. Ferrise with my recovery and recovery maintenance. He is extremely knowledgeable, warm, and welcoming. I would happily recommend him to anyone
About Frank Ferrise, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851472674
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Frank Ferrise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Frank Ferrise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Frank Ferrise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Frank Ferrise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.