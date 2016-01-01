Dr. Frank Gonzales, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Gonzales, DC
Overview
Dr. Frank Gonzales, DC is a Chiropractor in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Gonzales works at
Locations
Multicare Plus Pllc801 N Grant Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 580-3700
Multicare plus3409 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 580-7004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Frank Gonzales, DC
- Chiropractic
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952322471
Education & Certifications
- Parker College of Chiropractic
