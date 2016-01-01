Overview

Dr. Frank Gonzales, DC is a Chiropractor in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Gonzales works at Multicare Plus, Odessa, Tx in Odessa, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.