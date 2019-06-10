Dr. Frank Houser, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Houser, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Johns, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Myeyedr.450 State Road 13 Ste 107, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 287-3678
Myeyedr.13170 Atlantic Blvd Ste 53, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 221-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Tricare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding diagnosis and prescription was right on. I have had trouble getting tri-focal glasses that worked well in all focal distances. Dr. Houser nailed it. Do yourself a favor and consider him and his office for your next eye exam.
- Optometry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Fortt Defiance
- Southern College of Optometry
- University Of Nebraska
Dr. Houser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houser speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.