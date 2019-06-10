Overview of Dr. Frank Houser, OD

Dr. Frank Houser, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Johns, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.



Dr. Houser works at Myeyedr. in Saint Johns, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.