Frank Lovato, PA-C
Overview
Frank Lovato, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, NC.
Frank Lovato works at
Locations
-
1
Star Medical Clinic Pllc461 Western Blvd Ste 122, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 333-0283
-
2
Star Medical Clinic1703 Country Club Rd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 333-0283
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mr Lovato was hands down the best doctor I have ever seem. He took the time to listen to what was going on with me and truly made me feel like he understood. He was able to get the the bottom of my medical problem by doing a simple blood test which answered all my question on my medical concerns. Hands down a great doctor.
About Frank Lovato, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
