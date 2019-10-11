See All Family Doctors in Jacksonville, NC
Frank Lovato, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Frank Lovato, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. 

Frank Lovato works at Star Medical Clinic Pllc in Jacksonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Star Medical Clinic Pllc
    461 Western Blvd Ste 122, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 333-0283
    Star Medical Clinic
    1703 Country Club Rd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 333-0283

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 11, 2019
    Mr Lovato was hands down the best doctor I have ever seem. He took the time to listen to what was going on with me and truly made me feel like he understood. He was able to get the the bottom of my medical problem by doing a simple blood test which answered all my question on my medical concerns. Hands down a great doctor.
    — Oct 11, 2019
    About Frank Lovato, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1548211444
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Frank Lovato, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Frank Lovato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Frank Lovato has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Frank Lovato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Frank Lovato works at Star Medical Clinic Pllc in Jacksonville, NC. View the full address on Frank Lovato’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Frank Lovato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Frank Lovato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Frank Lovato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Frank Lovato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

