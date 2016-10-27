See All Clinical Psychologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Frank Stanley, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Stanley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Stanley works at Clinical & Health Psychology in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical & Health Psychology
    6545 Bowden Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 448-0079

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Behavior Modification
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 27, 2016
    Dr. Stanley is simply the BEST! I've been seeing him for 2.5 years to help me deal with self esteem issues, traumatic life events, PTSD, overcome fear, deal with a mentally disordered wife and many other things that shaped my life at the time. Dr. Stanley is very knowledgeable, will always listen, be understanding, NEVER judgmental, give sound opinion and recommendations and always give the attention I needed. And he will give the extra mile to help me. I'm a better person today thanks to him.
    C.R. in St. Augustine, FL — Oct 27, 2016
    About Dr. Frank Stanley, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497799696
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanley works at Clinical & Health Psychology in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stanley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

