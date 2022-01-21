Fred D'Angelo, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fred D'Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Fred D'Angelo, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Fred D'Angelo, LMHC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Worcester, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 111 Elm St Ste 102, Worcester, MA 01609 Directions (508) 756-3750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fred D'Angelo?
Fred is great at listening to my issues and with providing valuable/helpful feedback. He is really helping me understand & reconnect with my wife. Great therapist!
About Fred D'Angelo, LMHC
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1801975057
Education & Certifications
- Assumption College Ba and Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Fred D'Angelo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fred D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Fred D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fred D'Angelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fred D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fred D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.