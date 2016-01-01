See All Counselors in Winchester, VA
Fred Sabia, MS

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Fred Sabia, MS is a Counselor in Winchester, VA. 

Fred Sabia works at Lighthouse Counseling and Coaching in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lighthouse Counseling and Coaching
    123 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 665-9585

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress

About Fred Sabia, MS

  • Counseling
  • English
  • 1215069992
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • IONA COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Fred Sabia, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fred Sabia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Fred Sabia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Fred Sabia works at Lighthouse Counseling and Coaching in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Fred Sabia’s profile.

Fred Sabia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fred Sabia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fred Sabia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fred Sabia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

