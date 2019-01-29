See All Counselors in Danbury, CT
Fred Savenelli, LPC

Counseling
2.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Fred Savenelli, LPC is a Counselor in Danbury, CT. 

Fred Savenelli works at Family Study Center Inc. in Danbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Study Center Inc.
    57 North St Ste 419, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 778-3838
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 29, 2019
    I took my son to see Fred Savenelli and I thought he was thorough, courteous and made my son feel comfortable with discussing the issues at hand. He didn't make snap judgement and asked just the right questions to get to the root of who my son is. I also respected that I was more of a bystander for the first visit and he made my son responsible for his own answers. As of our first visit, I think he was excellent.
    Bethany — Jan 29, 2019
    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710015797
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fred Savenelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Fred Savenelli works at Family Study Center Inc. in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Fred Savenelli’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Fred Savenelli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fred Savenelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fred Savenelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fred Savenelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

