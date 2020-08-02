Fred Wilkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fred Wilkey, EDD
Overview
Fred Wilkey, EDD is a Psychologist in West Hollywood, CA.
Locations
- 1 9056 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 306A, West Hollywood, CA 90069 Directions (310) 659-4455
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilkey is an outstanding therapist. He listens very well and is also very caring. He is one of the very best therapists I have seen in over 35 years of dealing with cancer several times, family difficulties and other issues. I highly recommend him. He is very knowledgeable in several forms of therapy.
About Fred Wilkey, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1215953245
Fred Wilkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Fred Wilkey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fred Wilkey.
