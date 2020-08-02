See All Psychologists in West Hollywood, CA
Fred Wilkey, EDD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Fred Wilkey, EDD

Psychology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Fred Wilkey, EDD is a Psychologist in West Hollywood, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    9056 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 306A, West Hollywood, CA 90069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-4455
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Fred Wilkey?

    Aug 02, 2020
    Dr. Wilkey is an outstanding therapist. He listens very well and is also very caring. He is one of the very best therapists I have seen in over 35 years of dealing with cancer several times, family difficulties and other issues. I highly recommend him. He is very knowledgeable in several forms of therapy.
    capilot — Aug 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Fred Wilkey, EDD
    How would you rate your experience with Fred Wilkey, EDD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Fred Wilkey to family and friends

    Fred Wilkey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Fred Wilkey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Fred Wilkey, EDD.

    About Fred Wilkey, EDD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215953245
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fred Wilkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Fred Wilkey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fred Wilkey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fred Wilkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fred Wilkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Fred Wilkey, EDD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.