Dr. Nevins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederic Nevins, OD
Overview of Dr. Frederic Nevins, OD
Dr. Frederic Nevins, OD is a Cornea & Contact Management Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Nevins works at
Dr. Nevins' Office Locations
-
1
Frederic K. Nevins22 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 807-0019
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nevins?
About Dr. Frederic Nevins, OD
- Cornea & Contact Management
- English, Spanish
- 1093827461
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nevins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nevins works at
Dr. Nevins speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.