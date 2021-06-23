See All Chiropractors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Frederick Casper, DC

Chiropractic
4.8 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Frederick Casper, DC is a Chiropractor in Arlington, TX. 

Dr. Casper works at Casper Sport Chiropractic in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Casper Sport Chiropractic & Spine
    701 Highlander Blvd Ste 150, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-0235
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Active Release Technique
Back Disorders
Cold Laser Therapy
Active Release Technique
Back Disorders
Cold Laser Therapy

Treatment frequency



Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Casper is far and away the best chiropractor I've ever visited! That said, he is the only chiropractor I've ever visited, because once you find a guy this talented, knowledgeable, compassionate and effective--why go elsewhere? I frankly never thought chiropractors could do much to help people, and then I experienced a leaky disc in my neck which caused unbearable pain. After consulting surgeons and almost undergoing surgery, a family member urged me to see Dr. Casper before undergoing a surgery that is painful, might result in a follow-up surgery, and might not solve my problem. Doubtful but interested, I saw Dr. Casper and he very quickly relieved my pain and eventually all the pain subsided with compression therapy. No one in my area (Tyler, Tx) knew anything about compression therapy--so yes I drove back and forth from Tyler to Arlington just to see Dr. Casper. Well worth it!! No surgery needed, and no pain. I can't adequately express how fortunate I feel.
    Photo: Dr. Frederick Casper, DC
    About Dr. Frederick Casper, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184722621
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Casper, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casper works at Casper Sport Chiropractic in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Casper’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

