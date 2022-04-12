Dr. Sacks accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick Sacks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Sacks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tipp City, OH.
Dr. Sacks works at
Locations
Fred M. Sacks Ph.d. & Associates1485 Commerce Park Dr, Tipp City, OH 45371 Directions (937) 667-5126
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in all aspects
About Dr. Frederick Sacks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205844263
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
