Overview of Dr. Frederick Tillman, OD

Dr. Frederick Tillman, OD is an Optometrist in Carrollton, GA. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Tillman works at Tillman Eye Center in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.