Dr. Frederick Tillman, OD

Optometry
4.7 (426)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frederick Tillman, OD

Dr. Frederick Tillman, OD is an Optometrist in Carrollton, GA. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Tillman works at Tillman Eye Center in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tillman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tillman Eye Center
    806 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 321-6214

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism
Bacterial Conjunctivitis
Binocular Vision Disorder
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blepharoptosis
Blurred Vision
Cataract
Chemical Burn - Eyes
Chronic Eye Diseases
Color Blindness
Congenital Glaucoma
Conjunctival Disorders
Contact Lens Exams
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Flash Burns
Corneal Scar
Diabetes Eye Care
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema
Diabetic Eye Exam
Dilatation
Dry Eyes
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Drops
Eye Infections
Eye Injuries
Eye Paresis
Eye Patch
Eye Strain
Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma
Hazy Vision
Hypotropia
Iritis
Low Vision
Macular Dystrophy
Nearsightedness
Night Blindness
Ocular Hypertension
Ophthalmoplegia
Optic Nerve Disorder
Optic Neuropathy
Poor Color Vision
Post-Operative Care
Pre-Operative Care
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma
Prism Lenses
Punctal Plug Insertion
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Degeneration
Retinal Edema
Retinal Migraine
Retinal Scarring
Retinal Testing
Retinopathy
Severe Myopia
Soft Contact Lenses
Stye
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
Vision Screening
Visual Aura
Visual Dysfunction
Visual Evoked Potential (VEP)
Visual Field Loss
Watering Eyes
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 426 ratings
    Patient Ratings (426)
    5 Star
    (352)
    4 Star
    (51)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Frederick Tillman, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902976061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Tillman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tillman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tillman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tillman works at Tillman Eye Center in Carrollton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tillman’s profile.

    426 patients have reviewed Dr. Tillman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tillman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tillman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tillman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

