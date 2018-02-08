Fujio McPherson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Fujio McPherson, ARNP
Overview of Fujio McPherson, ARNP
Fujio McPherson, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Fujio McPherson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Fujio McPherson's Office Locations
-
1
Madigan Army Medical Center9040 Jackson Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431 Directions (253) 968-2252Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fujio McPherson?
Seldom have I met a physician more empathetic, professional, kind, and truly interested in healing his patients. He is willing to spend time with you, explaining how different modalities might work for you, and allowing you to make that decision. His approach is all encompassing. He focuses on you as a whole being, with emotions and desires, not just a single body part. I HIGHLY recommend him to my family and friends.
About Fujio McPherson, ARNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1760455760
Frequently Asked Questions
Fujio McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Fujio McPherson works at
2 patients have reviewed Fujio McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fujio McPherson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fujio McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fujio McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.