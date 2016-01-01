See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Gabriela Fudalej, NP

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Gabriela Fudalej, NP

Gabriela Fudalej, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Resurrection University.

Gabriela Fudalej works at Oak Street Health Ashburn in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gabriela Fudalej's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Ashburn
    3348 W 87th St, Chicago, IL 60652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 572-6414

About Gabriela Fudalej, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336736024
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Resurrection University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Gabriela Fudalej, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gabriela Fudalej is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Gabriela Fudalej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gabriela Fudalej works at Oak Street Health Ashburn in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Gabriela Fudalej’s profile.

Gabriela Fudalej has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gabriela Fudalej.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gabriela Fudalej, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gabriela Fudalej appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

