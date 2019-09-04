Dr. Gabriel Cline, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Cline, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Cline, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska.
Dr. Cline works at
Locations
Neuropsychological Associates of Southwest Missouri PC4350 S National Ave Ste B116, Springfield, MO 65810 Directions (417) 881-1282
Psych Associates1358 E Kingsley St Ste E, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 414-0333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cline's evaluation was the first time I've felt like someone understood me. He listened, asked lots of questions, and picked tests for me to take. 3 days later I had my results and a plan on how to move forward!
About Dr. Gabriel Cline, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neuropsychological Associates Of Southwest Missouri
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Nebraska
