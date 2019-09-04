See All Clinical Psychologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Gabriel Cline, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.8 (68)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gabriel Cline, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska.

Dr. Cline works at Psych Associates in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuropsychological Associates of Southwest Missouri PC
    4350 S National Ave Ste B116, Springfield, MO 65810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 881-1282
  2. 2
    Psych Associates
    1358 E Kingsley St Ste E, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 414-0333
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 68 ratings
Patient Ratings (68)
5 Star
(62)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Gabriel Cline, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558555045
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Neuropsychological Associates Of Southwest Missouri
Internship
  • University Of Tennessee
Medical Education
  • University Of Nebraska
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gabriel Cline, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cline works at Psych Associates in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Cline’s profile.

68 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

