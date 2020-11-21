Dr. Gabriel Martinez, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Martinez, OD
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Martinez, OD
Dr. Gabriel Martinez, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Eyeworks10415 GATEWAY BLVD W, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 857-3937
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gabriel Martinez is a fabulous doctor! Not only is the establishment conveniently located but the staff are exceptionally inviting and kind to their guests. Their hospitable efforts made the entire process feel comfortable and easy while their attention to detail and dedication in sanitation furthered my experience as being a safe one during this troubling time with Covid. I would highly recommend anyone to this business any day! Thank you Dr. Martinez and everyone there at El Paso Eyeworks!!
About Dr. Gabriel Martinez, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1891984076
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
