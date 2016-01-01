Dr. Gabriel Ybarra, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ybarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Ybarra, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Ybarra, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of California, San Francisco
Dr. Ybarra works at
Locations
Gabriel Ybarra PhD & Associates3840 Belfort Rd Ste 302, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 503-3579Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gabriel Ybarra, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972617785
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- University of California, Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ybarra accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ybarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ybarra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ybarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ybarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ybarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.