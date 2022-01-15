See All Physicians Assistants in Boca Raton, FL
Gabriela Botero, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Gabriela Botero, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.

Gabriela Botero works at Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Family Physicians
    9910 Sandalfoot Blvd Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-3030
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Gabriela Botero, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356702930
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gabriela Botero, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gabriela Botero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gabriela Botero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Gabriela Botero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gabriela Botero works at Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L. in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Gabriela Botero’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Gabriela Botero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gabriela Botero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gabriela Botero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gabriela Botero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

