Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oakland, CA.
Locations
Balance by the Bay Therapy445 Bellevue Ave Ste 201, Oakland, CA 94610 Directions (510) 214-6730Monday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmSaturday2:30pm - 6:00pmSunday2:30pm - 6:00pm
Lisa Kaplan Mft Inc.43 Quail Ct Ste 111, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 954-1618Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday12:00pm - 6:00pmSaturday2:30pm - 6:00pmSunday2:30pm - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I lost my husband to Brain Tumor Cancer, my entire life changed. As I maneuvered my new path without my soulmate, it was apparent I was not ready for the difficulty of the trail. Eventually, it took a toll on me Mentally, Physically, Emotionally, and Spiritually. Like many people, I began an intensive search for an authentic, no BS therapist, that could help me find the tools and resources to incorporate into my life. Dr. Gabriele has been a gift from God for me. She is honest, compassionate, and present during our time together. She has allowed me to bring my Empowerment forward and find my inner strength again. If I had to do it over again, I should have started with Dr. Gabriele in the beginning of my Grief journey. My unsolicited advice, call her, and remember it is a partnership. She cannot help if you do not show up! Do it even if you are scared. You owe this gift of love to yourself
About Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD
