Gabriella Rooker, PA-C
Overview
Gabriella Rooker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Minneapolis, MN.
Locations
University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview2450 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 273-3000
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Positive, caring, available, patient-focused
About Gabriella Rooker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104283027
Frequently Asked Questions
Gabriella Rooker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Gabriella Rooker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gabriella Rooker.
