Gabrielle Bates has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gabrielle Bates, PA
Overview
Gabrielle Bates, PA is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
Iu Health Physicians Urology (washington Street)9650 E Washington St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 890-5500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
*If you're a little weird because you've gone to doctors and left wondering if they think you're nuts, and then start wondering if you are nuts, see this practitioner. She will treat you like you're a normal person. *Preceding the appointment with Gabrielle Bates I went to the ER and the attending physician dismissed me even after finding some abnormalities in my scans. That kind of broke my heart that someone could see something was wrong and still treat me as if there was no reason for me to be in pain. *Honestly, I am at the point in which I'm so nervous about being dismissed that I act weird in the doctor's office. On this day I think I acted pretty weird, but it didn't phase her. The entire staff was validating throughout the visit. *She worked with me to plan my care. It was a really good experience to be treated like my pain was being caused by a real problem and not something abstract or made up. 11/10 recommend.
About Gabrielle Bates, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780197673
