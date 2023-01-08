See All Nurse Practitioners in Streamwood, IL
Gabrielle Houser, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Gabrielle Houser, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Streamwood, IL. 

Gabrielle Houser works at Oak Street Health Streamwood in Streamwood, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Streamwood
    1090 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107
    • Cigna

    Jan 08, 2023
    The best thing my husband and I did was to change our primary care Dr. to Gabi at Oak St Health. She actually listens to you, there is a scribe who takes notes, discreetly. This means Gabi can give you all her attention and you're not talking to the back of someone's head while they are typing their notes in the computer. Love Oak St Health!
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1952926495
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

