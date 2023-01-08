Gabrielle Houser, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gabrielle Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gabrielle Houser, NP
Overview
Gabrielle Houser, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Streamwood, IL.
Gabrielle Houser works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Streamwood1090 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107 Directions (630) 352-0365
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
The best thing my husband and I did was to change our primary care Dr. to Gabi at Oak St Health. She actually listens to you, there is a scribe who takes notes, discreetly. This means Gabi can give you all her attention and you're not talking to the back of someone's head while they are typing their notes in the computer. Love Oak St Health!
About Gabrielle Houser, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1952926495
