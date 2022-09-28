See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Gail Beaver, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Gail Beaver, NP

Gail Beaver, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Gail Beaver works at Beaver Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gail Beaver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaver Medical Group
    7541 US Highway 87 E Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78263 (210) 648-9900
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 28, 2022
    My husband and myself have been patients of Gail Beaver over 20 years. She and her office staff have ALWAYS given us top notch health care. If she can’t fix it she will send you to a specialist that can . I’ve never regretted any of the refereed physicians she has sent us to. We barely get seated in the waiting room before we get called back . It’s rare when there is more than a 5 min wait . I tell everyone about Beaver Medical Clinic and the quality of care they will receive.
    Linda L. — Sep 28, 2022
    Photo: Gail Beaver, NP
    About Gail Beaver, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689665887
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gail Beaver, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gail Beaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gail Beaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gail Beaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gail Beaver works at Beaver Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Gail Beaver’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Gail Beaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Beaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Beaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Beaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

