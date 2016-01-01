See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Gail Brown, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Gail Brown, NP

Gail Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Gail Brown works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gail Brown's Office Locations

    Women's Health - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 730, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Gail Brown, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1366554388
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

