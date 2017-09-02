Dr. Pelosi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gail Pelosi, OD
Overview of Dr. Gail Pelosi, OD
Dr. Gail Pelosi, OD is an Optometrist in Easton, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelosi's Office Locations
- 1 706 Village At Stones Crossing Rd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 253-0750
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The best optometrist office bar none! Dr. Pelosi and Dean are always friendly and very informative and we never feel rushed. You can't find a better frame selection as far as amount or prices anywhere else! They accept my family's vision plan and you can even schedule appointments online which is very convenient! We have been coming here for years and we're never going anywhere else!
About Dr. Gail Pelosi, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1649229527
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelosi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelosi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelosi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.