Gail Rattigan, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gail Rattigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gail Rattigan, FNP
Overview of Gail Rattigan, FNP
Gail Rattigan, FNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Gail Rattigan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Gail Rattigan's Office Locations
-
1
OptumCare Primary Care56 N Pecos Rd Ste B, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 724-8777
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gail Rattigan?
About Gail Rattigan, FNP
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1104045178
Frequently Asked Questions
Gail Rattigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Gail Rattigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gail Rattigan works at
2 patients have reviewed Gail Rattigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Rattigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Rattigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Rattigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.