Gail Rattigan, FNP

Geriatric Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Gail Rattigan, FNP

Gail Rattigan, FNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Gail Rattigan works at OptumCare Primary Care in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gail Rattigan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OptumCare Primary Care
    56 N Pecos Rd Ste B, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8777

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Photo: Gail Rattigan, FNP
About Gail Rattigan, FNP

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104045178
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gail Rattigan, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gail Rattigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Gail Rattigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Gail Rattigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gail Rattigan works at OptumCare Primary Care in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Gail Rattigan’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Gail Rattigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Rattigan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Rattigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Rattigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

