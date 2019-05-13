See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Gail Sadler, ARNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Gail Sadler, ARNP-BC

Gail Sadler, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Gail Sadler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    11018 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 961-9393
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Gail Sadler, ARNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083691075
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gail Sadler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Gail Sadler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Gail Sadler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Sadler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Sadler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Sadler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

