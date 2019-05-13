Gail Sadler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Gail Sadler, ARNP-BC
Overview of Gail Sadler, ARNP-BC
Gail Sadler, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Gail Sadler's Office Locations
- 1 11018 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 961-9393
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Gail found a pituitary adenoma that other doctors never, ever found despite YEARS of ill health and it has made all the difference in my wellness now. She is an excellent diagnostician and integrative medicine specialist & never hesitates to refer to others if she feels they would be of more help. I would highly recommend her.
About Gail Sadler, ARNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083691075
